Morgan Stanley Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in Nautilus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Nautilus stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

