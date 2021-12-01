Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 87,992 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,843 shares of company stock worth $618,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

