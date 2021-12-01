Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MSD opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 35.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

