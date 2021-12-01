Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $367,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $61.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.