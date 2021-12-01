Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter.

CHRS stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 over the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

