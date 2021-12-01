Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

