MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 7.5%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.44. 1,108,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,269,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $4,014,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 172.6% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 776,540 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 47.5% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares during the last quarter.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

