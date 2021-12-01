Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Buys 5,626 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Mike Powell purchased 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,764 ($23.05) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($129,661.14).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondi alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Mike Powell acquired 8 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,830 ($23.91) per share, with a total value of £146.40 ($191.27).

On Thursday, October 7th, Mike Powell acquired 8 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,822 ($23.80) per share, for a total transaction of £145.76 ($190.44).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,810.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,657 ($21.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.