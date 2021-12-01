Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.44 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Momo stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,486. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

