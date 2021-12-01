Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

