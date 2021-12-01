Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vs. Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head to Head Comparison

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Moderna alerts:

55.1% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Moderna and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $803.40 million 177.86 -$747.06 million $16.31 21.61 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -1.41

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Kiromic BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 59.69% 121.61% 49.46% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Moderna and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 3 5 7 0 2.27 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moderna currently has a consensus price target of $237.79, indicating a potential downside of 32.53%. Given Moderna’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Moderna beats Kiromic BioPharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.