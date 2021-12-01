MMOCoin (MMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $596,762.13

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market cap of $596,762.13 and $156.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

