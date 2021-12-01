Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.47. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 3,772 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

