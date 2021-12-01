Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Mitsubishi stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

