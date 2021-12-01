Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,445,900 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the October 31st total of 704,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,891.8 days.
MTLHF remained flat at $$8.57 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $9.35.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.