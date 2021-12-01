Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,445,900 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the October 31st total of 704,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,891.8 days.

MTLHF remained flat at $$8.57 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

