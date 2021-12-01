Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) PT Lowered to GBX 276 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 276 ($3.61) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 237.80 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.68. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($37,962.11). Insiders have bought 169 shares of company stock valued at $41,484 in the last 90 days.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.