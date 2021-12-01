Misbloc Reaches Market Cap of $27.58 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Misbloc has a total market cap of $27.58 million and $8.51 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Misbloc has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00240401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

