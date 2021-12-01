Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements Buys 700 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ian Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Ian Clements acquired 750 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,425.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $435.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.