Mina Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $59.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00008000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00095546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.57 or 0.07978834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,186.62 or 1.00335402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 309,089,916 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.