Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 360,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Wrap Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,933,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 485,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,553,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,933,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,877,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $183.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.