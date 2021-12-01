Millennium Management LLC Sells 678,334 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 678,334 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of LendingClub worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,285. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

