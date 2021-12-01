Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

