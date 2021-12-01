Millennium Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSAGU. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 389,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 258,174 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 119,627 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 689,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 201,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.