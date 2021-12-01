Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 606,041 Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 606,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $2,378,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 231,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.13.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

