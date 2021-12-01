Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 4,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

