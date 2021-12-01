Millennium Management LLC Acquires 321,271 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 1,003.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,271 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBD opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

