MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $595,822.32 and approximately $174.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001797 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00050430 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

