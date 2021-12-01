Michael T. Kerr Acquires 50,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EOG opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

