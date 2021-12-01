MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.27 and last traded at $78.17. Approximately 741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,625 shares of company stock worth $1,050,048. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

