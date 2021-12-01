MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

MGPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $195,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,048. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

