Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,160 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,263,915 shares of company stock worth $124,636,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $11,715,216. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

