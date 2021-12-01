Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,987 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 99,837.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

AMTB stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

