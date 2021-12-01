Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 5,953 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 586,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,114 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $32.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $489.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.