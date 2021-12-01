Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 108,125.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $760.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.95.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.