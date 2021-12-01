Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $173,000 Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 115,760.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

FCBC stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $556.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.