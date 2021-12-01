Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 99,240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

