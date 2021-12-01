Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 97,650.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

BY opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $979.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

