Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 20,196 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 84,150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 175.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 376,331 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 48.2% in the second quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 836,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272,247 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 26.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 221,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 144,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

