Meter Governance 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $9.25 or 0.00016192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

