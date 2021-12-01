MetaHash Market Cap Reaches $32.00 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $32.00 million and $846,555.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00065352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.50 or 0.08066256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.17 or 0.96909764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021707 BTC.

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,106,434,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,936,339,089 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

