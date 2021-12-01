Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the October 31st total of 326,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1,538.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

NYSE:MSB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 143,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,474. The firm has a market cap of $310.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The mining company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 248.16% and a net margin of 93.93%. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.01%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.92%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.