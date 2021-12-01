Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 488,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,321 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 526,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,374 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

