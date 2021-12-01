Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the October 31st total of 950,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

MERC traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 5,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

