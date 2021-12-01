Melinda A. Chausse Sells 3,429 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.