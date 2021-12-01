MEI Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of 847% compared to the typical volume of 301 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.44.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Rowe boosted their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

