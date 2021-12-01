MEG Energy’s (MEGEF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

