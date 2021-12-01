MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price cut by Tudor Pickering to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.43.

TSE:MEG opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.02.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

