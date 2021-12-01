MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 864,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

MedTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 39,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,195. MedTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 71.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 38.5% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 502.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 154,998 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 12.4% during the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 281,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.