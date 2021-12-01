Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $41,427.13 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.07. 248,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,342. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.28 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Medpace by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

