Mdex (MDX) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. Mdex has a total market cap of $544.27 million and approximately $38.02 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.69 or 0.07977770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.46 or 0.99756756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021495 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 791,309,380 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

